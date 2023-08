Ortega (back) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ortega was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Kody Funderburk, who had his contract selected from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Monday's contest against Cleveland. The transaction effectively rules Ortega out for the rest of the 2023 campaign, as he wouldn't be eligible for activation until late October.