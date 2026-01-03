default-cbs-image
Arcia signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Arcia endured his worst season in the big leagues last year, slashing .202/.238/.291 with 13 RBI and 13 runs scored across 214 plate appearances between Atlanta and Colorado. The 31-year-old will have a chance to bounce back in the Twins' farm system, but he likely won't act as more than bench depth if he makes it back to the majors in 2026.

