Lopez was traded from the Marlins to the Twins on Friday in exchange for infielder Luis Arraez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The full details of the trade have yet to be reported, though two prospects will be heading to Minnesota along with Lopez, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The right-hander made 32 starts for the Marlins last season and had a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB across 180 innings. Lopez is under team control through the 2024 campaign and should slot in near the top of the Twins' starting rotation.