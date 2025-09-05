The Twins activated Lopez (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Lopez will rejoin the Twins' rotation Friday versus the Royals after missing the last two months of action with a Grade 2 teres major strain. The righty had a 14:2 K:BB over 11.1 frames in three rehab starts and tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in his final rehab outing. Lope threw 82 pitches in that start, so his workload might be curtailed slightly Friday.