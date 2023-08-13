Lopez (8-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-1 victory over the Phillies, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The former Marlin has re-discovered his brilliant early-season form in August, winning all three of his starts so far this month and shutting out the opposition over 13 frames in the last two. Lopez has actually reeled off four straight quality starts including his final trip to the mound in July, posting an ace-like 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 28:2 K:BB through 26 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come at home next weekend against the Pirates.