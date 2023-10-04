Lopez earned the win in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series, allowing one run on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Lopez had a solid outing in his second career postseason start, mainly relying upon the defense behind him to take care of a bevy of outs on contact. Things began to break down a bit for the right-hander in the sixth inning after allowing an RBI single to Kevin Kiermaier but he was pulled with the lead intact. He had a 3.68 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 38 strikeouts across 29.1 innings in September heading into the contest.