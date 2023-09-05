Lopez (10-7) yielded one run on eight hits and three walks over six innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over Cleveland.

It wasn't Lopez's cleanest outing but he limited the damage to just one run in the third inning while Minnesota's offense hung 20 runs on the Guardians. After three straight scoreless starts, he's given up nine runs on 26 hits over his last 17 innings. Still, over his last nine appearances, Lopez has produced a 2.33 ERA across 54 frames. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Mets.