Lopez was diagnosed with a Grade 2 teres major strain in his right shoulder Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lopez reported tightness in his right shoulder and requested to come out of the game after throwing a few warmup pitches prior to the sixth inning of Tuesday's contest. What originally began as tightness has now evolved into a relatively severe strain and will force the right-hander to miss roughly 8-12 weeks. That timeline will ensure he remains out until after the All-Star break, though he should still have a chance to return in time for the final month of the regular season. The Twins haven't yet announced a replacement for Lopez in their starting rotation, though David Festa figures to be a leading candidate to come up from Triple-A St. Paul.