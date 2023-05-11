Lopez allowed a run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Wednesday.

Lopez's four walks were a season high, but he was able to offset that by matching his season low in hits allowed. One of those knocks was Juan Soto's solo home run in the seventh inning, Lopez ended April with a couple of shaky starts, but he's allowed just three runs over 13.1 innings across his first two outings in May. The right-hander has a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 62:14 K:BB across 49.1 innings through eight starts this season. He's tentatively lined up for two starts next week, which would be road outings versus the Dodgers and the Angels.