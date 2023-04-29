Lopez (2-2) earned a win over the Royals on Friday. He struck out seven batters while allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk over six frames.

Lopez gave up two runs through five innings before Kansas City's lineup figured him out late. He allowed two runs in the sixth, including Salvador Perez's solo homer, and was charged with two more in the seventh before recording an out. Lopez is now sporting a 4.00 ERA after being tagged with 11 runs over his last two starts. He's lined up to face the White Sox in Chicago next week.