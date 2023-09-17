Lopez (10-8) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs on eight hits over five innings as the Twins fell 7-6 to the White Sox. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander nearly got chased early, serving up a two-run homer to Eloy Jimenez and a three-run shot to Gavin Sheets in the first inning, but Lopez survived the frame and settled down after that, although Minnesota was never able to erase the deficit. it's the second time in his last five starts he's been tagged for at least five runs including multiple home runs, but those outings account for five of the six long balls and 10 of the 14 earned runs he's allowed since the beginning of August -- a stretch in which he's posted a 2.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 61:10 K:BB through 55 innings. Lopez will look to get back on track in his next start, which is likely to come at home next weekend against the Angels.