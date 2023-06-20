Lopez (3-4) took the loss against Boston on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over 5.2 innings.

Lopez got through five innings surrendering a tolerable three runs before allowing two of the four batters he faced in the sixth to reach base. Both came around to score after his departure, causing the right-hander to be tagged with the loss. Lopez did do some good things in the contest, inducing 16 swinging strikes and punching out nine batters for the second straight game, and he ranks third in the majors with 110 strikeouts on the campaign. However, his 4.40 ERA projects to be his worst mark since 2019.