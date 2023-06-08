Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Rays, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his seventh quality start of the season in style, firing 63 of 92 pitches for strikes, but the Twins only managed three hits on the night and Lopez actually left the game in line for his fourth loss before his teammates eked a run across in the top of the ninth. It was a strong bounce-back effort after he gave up four or more runs in three of his prior four outings, and Lopez will take a 4.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 92:22 K:BB through 78.1 innings into his next start, likely to come at home early next week against the Brewers.