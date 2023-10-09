Lopez earned the win in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALDS, giving up six hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Lopez was utterly dominant in his return to the mound after pitching in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays. The right-hander experienced some pressure in the fourth inning when a Michael Brantley hit moved Kyle Tucker to third base, but Lopez was able to strike out Chas McCormick to escape any damage. Sunday's performance improved his mint pitching stats this postseason to a 0.71 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with two wins and ten strikeouts across 12.2 innings.