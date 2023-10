Lopez will start Game 2 of the Twins' ALDS matchup against Houston on Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lopez will follow Game 1 starter Bailey Ober, and Sonny Gray will start Game 3 on Tuesday. Lopez had a shaky end to the regular season, giving up 11 runs over 15.1 innings. However, he was able to bounce back nicely in Game 1 of the Twins' AL Wild Card Series against Toronto, allowing just one run over 5.2 frames while striking out three batters and walking two.