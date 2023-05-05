Lopez did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over seven innings against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

Lopez bounced back from a pair of rocky starts, giving up 11 runs on 16 hits over his last two outings (10.0 innings) by tossing seven innings of two-run ball. Lopez's only blemish on the day was a two-run homer by Eloy Jimenez that plated Seby Zavala in the third inning. Through 43.0 innings, Lopez holds a 3.77 ERA to pair with an 11.3 K/9 and remains a strong fantasy option as the Twins' third arm.