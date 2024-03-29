Lopez (1-0) tossed seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and seven strikeouts to earn the victory in Minnesota's 4-1 win at Kansas City on Opening Day.

It took Lopez just 84 pitches to complete seven frames as he walked none in a dominant effort. His lone blemish in the box score was a leadoff home run by Royals' third baseman Maikel Garcia, but otherwise Lopez was in control, throwing first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 24 batters he faced. Lopez earned his first all-star appearance in his first season with Minnesota last season and is looking to build on what was a high-quality 2023 season in which he set career-highs with 194.0 innings pitched, 11 wins and 234 strikeouts.