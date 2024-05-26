Lopez (4-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rangers.

Corey Seager led the charge against Lopez with two home runs and three RBI. Lopez has now allowed 16 runs and 25 hits over his last 16 innings, with five of those knocks being homers. He had a 3.89 ERA after his May 9 start versus the Mariners, but it's now at 5.25 with a 1.17 WHIP and 69:10 K:BB through 60 innings across 11 outings this season. Lopez is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Astros.