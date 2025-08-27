Lopez (shoulder) struck out five and allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks across four innings in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A St. Paul.

Making the second start of his rehab assignment with St. Paul, Lopez got stretched out to 68 pitches (46 strikes) and induced 12 swings and misses. He averaged 93.8 miles per hour with his fastball in the outing, about one tick behind his season average prior to landing on the shelf June 5 due to a right teres major muscle strain. The Twins will likely have Lopez get further stretched in one more rehab start before he potentially returns from the 60-day injured list during the team's series in Kansas City that begins Sept. 5.