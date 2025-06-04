Lopez suffered a strained latimus muscle in the back of his pitching shoulder and is likely to be placed on the injured list, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "It's not the greatest news to hear, to have to deal with, but if there's a silver lining it's that it wasn't that posterior cuff or that I didn't feel anything blowing up," said Lopez.

Lopez was removed from Tuesday's win over the A's in the sixth inning after feeling soreness in his shoulder after throwing warmup pitches. He's set for further testing Wednesday, but at least the initial diagnosis doesn't sound too ominous.