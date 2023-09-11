Lopez allowed two hits over eight shutout frames in Sunday's loss to the Mets. He struck out 14 and did not factor in the decision.

Lopez was as dominant as ever Sunday, allowing just four baserunners (two hit batters) across eight innings. He set new season bests with 14 punchouts and 25 swinging strikes while throwing 73 of 106 pitches for strikes. The Mets would score two runs in the ninth inning to win 2-0 as Lopez settled for a no-decision despite the impressive outing. Since the start of August, he's gone 5-1 with a stellar 1.62 ERA and 53:10 K:BB through eight starts. Lopez's next outing is lined up to be on the road against the White Sox.