Lopez and the Twins are close to agreeing to a four-year, $73.5 million contract extension, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Lopez had been slated to hit free agency after the 2024 season but looks set to remain in Minnesota through the 2027 campaign. The right-hander has had a fantastic start to his Twins career, riding a new sweeper and velocity bump to a 1.73 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB across 26 innings.