Lopez gave up four runs with two strikeouts and three walks over three innings in Monday's loss to Philadelphia. "Despite those long, taxing innings, my stuff was still there," Lopez told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

He has a 9.35 ERA this spring with seven walks in eight innings, but does have 10 strikeouts. There's likely little concern for his spring stats as a veteran who is likely working on specific pitches. He's already been named Minnesota's Opening Day starter and is healthy as the regular season approaches.