Lopez (shoulder) will make what's expected to be his final rehab start Sunday at Triple-A St. Paul, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lopez struck out five and allowed three earned runs over four innings in his second rehab outing Tuesday. He threw 68 pitches in that start and will get stretched out a bit more before rejoining the Twins rotation during their Sept. 5-7 series in Kansas City. Lopez has been sidelined since early June with a Grade 2 teres major strain.