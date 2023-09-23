Lopez (11-8) yielded three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Angels.

Lopez looked strong through four scoreless frames before Jared Walsh tagged him with a two-run homer as part of the Angels' three-run fifth inning. After allowing just eight runs during a seven-start stretch, Lopez has coughed up eight runs in his last two outings, raising his season ERA to 3.61. Still, he owns an impressive 2.51 ERA and 68:11 K:BB since the start of August. Lopez is currently in line for a home matchup with the Athletics next week.