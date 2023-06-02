Lopez allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Thursday.

Lopez looked great in giving up just one run over his first five frames, but he fell apart in the sixth. In that inning, the right-hander allowed six hits -- all singles -- and a walk, surrendering five runs while notching only two outs. The disappointing ending resulted in another uninspiring stat line for the hurler, as he's yielded four or more runs in three of his past four starts. Lopez has a 6.95 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over that span, but he's at least continuing to post decent strikeout numbers, notching 24 punchouts across 22 innings over the four-game stretch.