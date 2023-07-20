Lopez (5-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Lopez pitched well Thursday, but the Twins couldn't muster any run support off George Kirby in a 5-0 loss. It was certainly a step in the right direction for Lopez after he was tagged for seven runs against Oakland in his prior start. The 27-year-old right-hander now sports a 4.22 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 152:35 K:BB across 20 starts (121.2 innings) this season. Lopez is currently lined up for a home rematch with the Mariners in his next outing.