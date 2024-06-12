Lopez (6-6) earned the win Wednesday over Colorado, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out five.

It was an encouraging outing for Lopez after he allowed seven runs and six walks in a loss to the Yankees in his last start. The right-hander notably didn't allow a free pass Wednesday. Overall, it's been an inconsistent first quarter of the season for Lopez -- his ERA sits at 5.33 with a 1.21 WHIP and 84:17 K:BB across 14 starts (76 innings). The 28-year-old Lopez is currently lined up to face the Rays at home early next week in his next outing.