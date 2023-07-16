Lopez did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against Oakland. He struck out seven.

After logging a complete game shutout in his last start, Lopez turned in his worst outing of 2023. He set a season high in runs allowed while also tying his season high in the hits column. In six starts leading up to the All-Star break, Lopez earned a 2.72 ERA and a 52:9 K:BB through 39.2 innings, and he will look to reclaim that form in his next start, which is expected to come during a four-game road series against the Mariners next week.