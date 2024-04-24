Lopez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Tuesday in a 6-5 win over the White Sox. He struck out six in a no-decision. He said after the game he was a physically fine despite a noticeable drop in his fastball velocity during the game, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lopez's final pitch in the fourth inning was 91.9 mph, his slowest four-seam fastball while a member of the Twins, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Lopez didn't allow any runs in the first three innings but struggled in the fourth inning by allowing a three-run home run. It was a disappointing performance considering he was facing a struggling offense. However, it sounds like his worrisome velocity drop may not indicate a bigger problem.