Lopez was traded from the Marlins to the Twins on Friday in exchange for infielder Luis Arraez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to Lopez, prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio are also heading to Minnesota in the deal, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Lopez made 32 starts for the Marlins last season and had a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB across 180 innings. The right-hander is under team control through the 2024 campaign and should slot in near the top of the Twins' starting rotation.