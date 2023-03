Lopez will draw the start for the Twins on Opening Day versus the Royals.

Lopez will make his first career Opening Day start after getting traded to the Twins this past offseason. The right-hander has some of the best off-speed ability in the sport and posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 174 punchouts over 180 innings in 32 starts with the Marlins in 2022.