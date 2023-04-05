Lopez didn't factor in the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.

A solo shot by Jorge Soler accounted for the only run off Lopez on the afternoon, but Jesus Luzardo was also dealing for Miami and neither pitcher came away with a decision. Lopez produced 15 swinging strikes among his 88 pitches, and he's delivered a 0.73 ERA and 16:4 K:BB through his first 12.1 innings as a Twin. The 27-year-old righty could get two starts next week, lining up to face the White Sox at home before a weekend road series against the Yankees.