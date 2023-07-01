Lopez (4-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings in an 8-1 victory over the Orioles. He struck out six.

The first pitch was delayed by nearly 90 minutes due to rain, but once Lopez got on the mound he was dialed in. firing 66 of 100 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start in his last five outings and 10th of the year. The right-hander also won his first game in June on the last day of the month, and he's posted a 4.46 ERA over his last six starts despite a 1.18 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB through 36.1 innings. He'll look to stay on track in his last start before the All-Star break, which is likely to come at home next weekend against the Royals.