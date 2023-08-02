Lopez (6-6) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander delivered his second straight quality start and 13th of the season, blanking St. Louis through five frames and allowing only one baserunner before giving up three singles in the sixth. Lopez has a 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 55:10 K:BB through 44.2 innings over his last seven outings, and he'll look to extend his quality start streak when he next takes the mound, which is likely to come at home this weekend against Arizona.