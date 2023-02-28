Lopez allowed two hits with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings in his spring debut Monday. He'll make one more start for Minnesota before joining Venezuela for the World Baseball Classic, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lopez's fastball touched 95 mph, as he threw more in the offseason to be ready for the WBC. Lopez made 32 starts for the Marlins last season and had a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB across 180 innings. He'll be a mainstay in the Minnesota rotation after he was traded for Luis Arraez.