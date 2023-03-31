Lopez (1-0) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out eight across 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals.

Lopez made his first start for Minnesota and had little trouble setting down the Royals. He generated 17 swinging strikes on only 85 total pitches and also induced five groundball outs to stay out of trouble throughout his Opening Day outing. While his ability to stay on the mound has been a concern throughout his career, Lopez has posted an ERA of 3.75 or better in each of the last three campaigns.