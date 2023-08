Lopez (9-6) earned the win Friday, allowing six hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Lopez threw 99 pitches through six scoreless to earn his ninth win of the season. Lopez has now won all four of his August starts and has gone at least six innings in each, allowing only one earned run with a 27:3 K:BB in 25 innings. He'll look to continue his run of dominance in what is projected to be a much tougher test next week at home against the Rangers.