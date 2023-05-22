Lopez (2-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over six-plus innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Angels.

Lopez got through three scoreless innings before the Angels finally broke through for a run in the fourth. He later walked the leadoff batter in the seventh and was charged with that run after he left the game. Lopez forced a season-high 19 swinging strikes on 101 pitches while improving his season K:BB to 75:17. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in three or his last four starts and now owns a 3.90 ERA. Lopez's next start is lined up to be at home against the Blue Jays.