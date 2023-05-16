Lopez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on five hits over 4.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Lopez should have gotten through the fifth, but a Kyle Farmer error extended the inning and ended Lopez's night. It was another setback for Lopez, who has surrendered at least five runs in three of his last five starts. The Dodgers popped three homers off Lopez, which was the first team to take Lopez deep more than once in a game. The righty has a 4.00 ERA and 1.07 WHIP on the season.