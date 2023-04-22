Lopez (1-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings in a 10-4 loss to the Nationals. He struck out six.

Lopez struggled out of the gate as he allowed two runs in both the first and second innings. He'd give up one more in the fourth before his exit. It's a disappointing effort for a variety of reasons, including the fact that he had given up just five runs in total coming into the start, and he was facing a lackluster Washington lineup in Saturday's effort. The struggles saw his ERA bump to 3.00 from the 1.73 it was prior to the start, and Lopez will get a chance to rebound in his next scheduled start against the Royals.