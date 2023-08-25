Lopez allowed five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Texas on Thursday.

Lopez entered the contest in the midst of one of the most effective stretches of his career, tossing three straight scoreless appearances during which he posted a 0.95 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB over 19 innings. He saw the scoreless streak come to an end quickly Thursday when Marcus Semien tagged him for a homer leading off the game. That was one of three long balls Lopez served up in the contest, and he exited after five frames having yielded five runs and a season-high 10 hits. The mediocre outing is understandable given that Lopez was facing the league's second-highest scoring team, and he still holds an excellent 2.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 46:7 K:BB over 42 innings across his past seven starts.