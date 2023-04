Lopez (1-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

Lopez pitched well Sunday, logging a quality start while scattering seven hits. However, DJ LeMahieu's two RBI proved were enough to hand Lopez the loss, as the Twins' offense couldn't solve a dominant Gerrit Cole. Overall, Lopez has pitched well in his first four starts with Minnesota, recording a 1.73 ERA with 33:6 K:BB through 26 innings.