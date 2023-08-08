Lopez (7-6) earned the win Monday, allowing five hits without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings in a 9-3 win over the Tigers. He struck out eight.

Lopez scattered five singles and didn't allow any baserunners to reach third base. The Minnesota bats did the rest, scoring nine to help Lopez earn his seventh win of the season. This marks the 27-year-old righty's third consecutive quality start, during which he has allowed just three runs on 15 hits with a 21:1 K:BB ratio across 20 innings during that stretch. He's currently expected to make his next start in Philadelphia this weekend.