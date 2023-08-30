Lopez (9-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out five.

Lopez allowed a run in each of the second, third and fourth innings, though he managed to avoid further damage, battling through six innings for his sixth quality start in his last seven outings. Still, the 27-year-old Lopez would take his first loss since July 20. He now sports a 3.72 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 196:43 K:BB across 27 starts (164.2 innings) this season. Lopez currently lines up for a rematch with the Guardians on the road in his next start.