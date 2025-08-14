Lopez (shoulder) will throw two innings of live batting practice Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lopez has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 2 teres major strain in his right shoulder in a June 3 start against the Athletics and remains on the 60-day IL. Lopez was initially give a return timeline of 8-to-12 weeks, so he appears to be nearing a return to the mound. Lopez will surely need a rehab assignment once he is cleared to pitch in a game again, so a return before September seems unlikely at the moment. Prior to going down, Lopez (5-3) logged a 2.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB across 60.2 innings.