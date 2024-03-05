Lopez gave up two runs with two walks and three strikeouts over three innings in his second spring outing to raise his Grapefruit League ERA to 7.20. However, Lopez says he's been experimenting with different pitches rather than focusing on results, including throwing a rare 0-2 sinker to a lefty (Matt Olson), the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "It didn't work out. He hit it like 600 feet to center," Lopez said.

Lopez has already been named Minnesota's Opening Day starter Mar. 28 against Kansas City so he has no worries about his performance this spring. He's healthy and working on different pitches and looks sharp early in the spring. The right-hander's first season in Minnesota was the best of his career, with Lopez collecting a 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 234:48 K:BB over 194 innings.