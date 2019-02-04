Dean signed a minor-league deal with the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 29-year-old lefty had spent seven years in the Twins' organizations, reaching the big leagues in 2016. He failed to impress at the highest level, finishing with a 6.28 ERA in 67.1 innings. He spent last season with the Kia Tigers of the KBO in South Korea, throwing 129.1 innings with a 6.26 ERA. He's unlikely to be anything more than organizational depth this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories