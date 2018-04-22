Twins' Phil Hughes: Activated ahead of Sunday's start

Hughes (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Saturday in advance of his scheduled start Sunday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The Twins wasted no time in bringing the veteran back from the disabled list, activating him shortly after Saturday's loss to the Rays. To make room for him on the active roster, Gabriel Moya was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Hughes will face off with Yonny Chirinos in his 2018 debut.