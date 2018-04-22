Twins' Phil Hughes: Can't escape fourth inning in debut

Hughes allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 3.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Rays. He struck out two.

Making his season debut, Hughes walked Denard Span to lead off the bottom of the first before yielding a two-run home run to C.J. Cron. He bounced back quickly, however, and made it into the fourth inning, when he was removed after putting the first two men on base. All in all, it wasn't the best of debuts for Hughes, who will look to improve upon this showing in his scheduled start Friday against the Reds.